Person killed after being hit by a train at Herne Bay station

Sad news to report this evening after a person was hit and killed by a train in Herne Bay.

Emergency services were called just after 10pm on Tuesday evening to Hearne Bay railway station. Officers from British Transport Police stationed at Maidstone and officers from Kent Police were supported by Paramedics and Network rail station after a person was struck by a train as it went through the platform.

