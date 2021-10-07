Person killed after being hit by a train at Herne Bay station
Dashcam footage and witnesses are being sought after a car failed to stop for police in Folkestone
Shortly before 11.30am on Sunday 18 July, a silver BMW 3 Series failed to stop for officers when requested to do so in Military Road. The car was then driven...
Woman rescued from Overturned Car in Gillingham
Emergency services were called to a car overturned on Canterbury Street by Montgomery Road in Gillingham around 11am this morning. A woman driver hit a...
Police have arrested a person after this shocking note was left on a London ambulance vehicle as they were dealing with a cardiac arrest patient in the Tower...
Detectives investigating the murder of a woman in Greenwich have named the victim as they charge a man with her murder
Ricky Woodford, 41 of Henwick Road, SE9 was charged on Wednesday, 4 November with murder. He is remanded in custody to appear that same day at Bromley...
Three men arrested over gang rape in Bognor
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses following the rape of a young woman on Bognor seafront. Three men were arrested on suspicion of the rape of the 19...
Seven rearrested over Corhampton Lay-by Murder
Detectives investigating the death of Gurinderjit Rai in Corhampton in July 2019 have re-arrested seven people. Gurinderjit’s body was found in a car that was...
Police in Rotherham are seeking information about two men who are reported to have been involved in a robbery of a delivery driver
At around 2.45pm on Thursday 1st April a delivery driver was delivering parcels on Alexandra Road, Swallownest, when two unknown men on a moped attempted to...
Although it is a festive tradition that is diminishing year-on-year, the Government has confirmed that you CAN go carol singing this Christmas – but need to stand 2 metres from the front door.
According to guidance issued today (Sunday), carol singing (carol services) can take place if all attendees follow the advice in the suggested principles of...
Several million litres of water is thought to have been lost after sink holes have appeared
Sinkholes have appeared beneath the Burham Reservoir near Aylesford in Kent we can reveal. Several million litres of water is thought to have been lost and an...
Eight fire engines and around 60 firefighters tackled a fire in a block of flats on Cassilis Road on Isle of Dogs
Part of a seventh-floor flat was damaged by fire. Station Commander Shaun Fox who was at the scene said: “First crews worked very...
Arrest of teenager for knife offence in Maidstone
A teenager has been arrested following reports of threatening behaviour with a knife in Maidstone. At around 7.30pm on Monday 8 April 2019 Kent Police was...
Witnesses sought following serious collision on A24 near Horsham
Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious collision in Kingsfold, near Horsham. Officers were called to the A24 Dorking Road shortly after midday...
Man wanted for Murder been on the run for over Ten years
Detectives urge wanted man to face justice a decade after murder Ten years after the murder of Norwegian student Martine Vik Magnussen, detectives have today...
Can you help us find a missing 81-year-old man from the Andover area?
John Underwood, who is known as Brian, was last seen at 10.15am on Monday 25 November at an address on Webbs Lane, Abbotts Ann. He is described as: 6ft 4ins...
Man is punched in the face leaving him needing hospital treatment
Information is sought following a report a man was assaulted in Gravesend. The victim, who is in his 30s, has reported being punched in the face while he...
A cruel fraudster who stole tens of thousands of pounds from an elderly man he had known for nearly 20 years has been jailed
Builder Andrew Nichols, of London Road, Sheffield, struck up a friendship with the 85-year-old widower after doing some work in his house in 2003. However...
Police appeal for Witnesses after Andover Van Driver Dies in Highclere
Police are appealing for witnesses after a man died in a collision on the northbound A343 at Highclere this morning. Officer were called at 4.31am after a...
Teen charged with offences after bus stop and search by armed officers in Brixton
A 17-year-old male, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was charged with possession of an offensive weapon and possession of a controlled substance class B...
Children rescued from a cave by firefighters
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to Whiteness Road, Broadstairs by the Coastguard to reports of a young person that had climbed into a cave and was...
Archie Dibble and Kailan Vines-Morgan, who are both ten, were reported missing by their families earlier today and are believed to be together
Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating two ten-year-old boys from Swindon who were reported missing this afternoon. Archie Dibble and...
Saving lives at Sea behind the scenes
Saving Lives At Sea tells the story of the volunteer lifeboat crews and lifeguards of the RNLI who rescue thousands of people and save hundreds of lives around...
Murder probe launched in Corhampton
Police have launched a murder investigation after a man’s body was found in Corhampton yesterday (Saturday 13 July). The body of 41-year-old Gurinderjit...
A man has been arrested in connection with an alleged attempted abduction attempt in Northolt
The 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of an attempted abduction of a child at an address in Surrey on Saturday, 23 January. He is being...
A 47-year-old woman has been handed a suspended sentence after breaching a modern slavery order – the first time anyone has been sentenced for such a crime in Derbyshire
Rasa Zubaviciute was handed a Slavery and Trafficking Risk Order (STRO) on Thursday, 30 July 2020 at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court after officers...