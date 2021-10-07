BREAKING HERNE BAY KENT

Person killed after being hit by a train at Herne Bay station

26 mins ago
1 Min Read
Sad news to report this evening after a person was hit and killed by a train in Herne Bay.
 
Emergency services were called just after 10pm on Tuesday evening to Hearne Bay railway station. Officers from British Transport Police stationed at Maidstone and officers from Kent Police were supported by Paramedics and Network rail station after a person was struck by a train as it went through the platform.
 
Despite efforts of all of this involve the person was pronounced dead at the scene.
 
Services were severely affected for a number of hours with many people on train trapped between stations whilst the Police carried out their investigations. The cause of the death is not being treated as suspect and a file has been prepared for the coroner.