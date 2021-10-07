Man airlifted to London hospital after stabbing in Chatham

Kent Police was called at 6.20am on Thursday 7 October 2021 to a report of a man being found with injuries, consistent of a stab wound, in Devon Close, Chatham.

Officers are currently at an address in Devon Close, and as part of the ongoing investigation are also at a second address in Wiltshire Close.

The victim, a man aged 29, has been taken to a London hospital where he is reported to be in a stable condition. Officers are treating the incident as isolated.

One man, aged 40, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent and remains in custody while enquiries take place.