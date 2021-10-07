Witnesses are sought after two men were violently assaulted when a van they were travelling in was forced off the road near East Peckham

It is alleged the victims were assaulted with weapons thought to include baseball bats and metal bars, during an incident late on Saturday 2 October 2021. The men had been travelling in a Vauxhall Vivaro along Maidstone Road, Nettlestead when at around 10.40pm the van was struck from behind by another vehicle, described as a grey or gold coloured VW Golf.

The van came to a stop close to a roundabout for Seven Mile Lane, where several suspects from the VW are reported to have exited the car and assaulted the victims. Police attended and the men were taken to hospital with injuries including serious lacerations and bruising.

It is further reported that following the assault the van was targeted again, this time at around 2.10am, on Sunday 3 October. The vehicle had been placed on a recovery truck, which had stopped next to traffic lights at the junction of Bow Road near Wateringbury Village Hall. It is alleged a person on a motorbike threw an item into the van which caused a fire. The fire was quickly put out by the recovery driver.

Detective Constable Hannah Barker of West Kent CID said: ‘We are keeping an open mind as to the motive behind both the assault and subsequent arson and are urging anyone with information to contact us. We are also asking any drivers who may have seen anything suspicious, or who were travelling through these areas during these periods, to check for any dashcam footage which could also assist the investigation.’

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/193987/21. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.