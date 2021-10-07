Pensioner fighting for her life after serious collision in Cosham

An 80-year-old woman has suffered life-changing injuries after a collision that to took place at around lunchtime in Cosham.

Specialist collision scene investigators have been called to investigate the incident that took place on Cosham High Street with the junction of Vectis Way.

It is believed that a van travelling into Vectis Way collied with the 80-year-old. The woman then became entrapped under the vehicle.

Emergency services were scrambled to the incident with two appliances from Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue attending along with officers from Hampshire Constabulary RPU, Paramedics and a Hazardous Area Response Team from South Central Ambulance Service.

A spokesman from Hampshire police said: ‘Our officers were called at midday today following reports of a collision on Cosham High Street, between a van and a pedestrian.



‘The pedestrian, a woman in her 80s, suffered serious and life-threatening injuries and was treated by a member of the public who carried cycles of CPR and then taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.



Police say there are ‘There is currently a road closure in place on Cosham High Street and Vectis Way.’

Motorists are being urged to avoid the town centre whilst emergency services deal with the incident.

Paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service provided treatment to the injured pensioner.

A spokeswoman said the service was alerted to the emergency at 11.56am.

The official added: ‘We sent to the scene two ambulance crews and an ambulance officer who were assessing and treating one patient who was in a life-threatening condition.

The patient received treatment at the scene by all our crews and was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital.’

Firefighters from Cosham and Portchester assisted paramedics in providing first aid to the injured pensioner.

A spokeswoman for the service said: ‘Firefighters helped provide immediate emergency care to the female pedestrian and assisted police colleagues with making the scene safe.’