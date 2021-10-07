BREAKING KENT SURREY Walton

Arsonist Kirsty Brend is wanted in connection with a fire at a block of flats in Walton she may be in hiding in Kent

49 mins ago
1 Min Read
Screenshot at
Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 40-year-old Kirsty Brend who is wanted in connection with a fire at a block of flats in Walton
Brend, of no fixed address, is described as white, around 5’6” tall, of small build with green eyes and blonde hair.
She was arrested in connection with the fire which caused significant damage and was released under investigation and has failed to return for further questioning.
She has links to Surrey and Kent.
If you have any information which could help, please direct to police or report online using Surrey Police webchat or our webform on our website, crime reference number PR/45190071378. If you do not wish to leave your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.