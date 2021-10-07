Arsonist Kirsty Brend is wanted in connection with a fire at a block of flats in Walton she may be in hiding in Kent

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find 40-year-old Kirsty Brend who is wanted in connection with a fire at a block of flats in Walton

Brend, of no fixed address, is described as white, around 5’6” tall, of small build with green eyes and blonde hair.

She was arrested in connection with the fire which caused significant damage and was released under investigation and has failed to return for further questioning.

She has links to Surrey and Kent.