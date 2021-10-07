Police called to Home Bargains after Teenage is attacked

A child has sustained injuries to their arm and face in an incident in Gunville’s Home Bargains store this afternoon (Thursday).

Multiple police units attended the scene on Taylor Road at around 1pm following reports of an incident unfolding involving a man and a child. Neither were related to one another.

It’s understood from eyewitness accounts that the child was assaulted, although no arrests have been made at this time.

A source has been told that the child was taken to the hospital by officers for treatment. Inquiries into the incident are continuing.