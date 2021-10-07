Two teenage girls who were the subject of a police appeal have been found

The girls, aged 15 and 16, who were from Kent and Harrow, were located at an address in Dundee, Scotland on the afternoon of Thursday, 7 October.

They are safe and well and are being supported by specialist officers.

A 20-year-old male was arrested at a separate address in Scotland on Thursday, 7 October. He remains in custody at Police Scotland facility.

A 54-year-old man arrested on Tuesday, 5 October was charged on Thursday, 7 October with child abduction and modern slavery. He appears in custody, at Willesden Magistrates court later today [7 October].

Detectives from the Met’s North West Command Unit investigate. Enquiries continue.