A medical student who heavily disguised himself as a woman before throwing acid at a junior doctor in Brighton has been sentenced to a total of 15 years.
Milad Rouf, 25, turned up at a property in Steine Gardens on May 20, 2021 wearing a costume designed to make him look like a black woman of a larger build.
When the victim opened the door, Rouf threw acid over her face, neck and chest. The victim, who was known to Rouf through their studies, suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the attack.
Despite his efforts to hide his identity, Rouf was tracked down by police as a result of extensive CCTV enquiries in the city. He was arrested and charged and admitted to causing a dangerous/noxious thing to be taken/received with intent to burn/maim/disfigure / disabled / to do grievous bodily harm when he appeared in court on Monday, August 16.
At Lewes Crown Court on Thursday (October 7), Rouf of Newport Road, Roath, Cardiff, was sentenced to 11 years imprisonment and four years on an extended licence as a dangerous offender.
 