A medical student who heavily disguised himself as a woman before throwing acid at a junior doctor in Brighton has been sentenced to a total of 15 years.

Milad Rouf, 25, turned up at a property in Steine Gardens on May 20, 2021 wearing a costume designed to make him look like a black woman of a larger build.

When the victim opened the door, Rouf threw acid over her face, neck and chest. The victim, who was known to Rouf through their studies, suffered life-changing injuries as a result of the attack.

Despite his efforts to hide his identity, Rouf was tracked down by police as a result of extensive CCTV enquiries in the city. He was arrested and charged and admitted to causing a dangerous/noxious thing to be taken/received with intent to burn/maim/disfigure / disabled / to do grievous bodily harm when he appeared in court on Monday, August 16.