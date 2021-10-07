The victim of an ongoing murder investigation has been formally identified as Gary Hopkins

Gary, 42 from New Haw sadly died following an assault on Heathervale Road in New Haw on Monday evening (4 October).

His family have described him as “having a heart of gold and someone who would do anything for anyone.”

“He was a lovable goof and will be missed dearly.”

A murder investigation lead by Surrey and Sussex’s Major Crime Team continues with officers remaining at the scene to carry out enquiries.

Two 18-year-old men from New Haw, a 28-year-old man from New Haw, a 19-year-old man of no fixed address have been arrested on suspicion of murder and since been release under investigation. A 31-year-old man from New Haw has also been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Charlotte Rimmer said “Our deepest sympathies are with Gary’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“The investigating team are doing everything possible to gather the evidence we need to hold those responsible to account. However we need help. I am continuing to appeal to anyone who has any information, at all, to assist us. You may be willing to come forward and talk to my team directly, but if not and you do not wish to give your name, please call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”