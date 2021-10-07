Man named as Rotherham murder inquiry continues

A 45-year-old man who died after being found with serious injuries in the Parkgate area of Rotherham on Tuesday has today (Thursday 7 October) been named as Dean Williamson.

Emergency services were called at 1.10pm on Tuesday following reports a man had been assaulted on Williams Street.

Mr Williamson was discovered with serious injuries and was taken to hospital, where he sadly died around three hours later.

His family are being supported by specially trained officers and have asked that their privacy is respected at this difficult time.

A second man has today been arrested in connection with Mr Williamson’s death.

The 22-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody at this time.

A 28-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday, has been released on police bail.

A post mortem examination carried out yesterday revealed Mr Williamson died as a result of chest injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector Simon Palmer, who is overseeing the investigation, has urged anyone with information that could help officers to come forward.

He said: “People will continue to see an increased police presence in the area in the coming days as our investigations continue.

“I’m keen to hear from anyone who was in that location on Tuesday, or anyone who witnessed the attack. No matter how small or insignificant you feel your piece of information may be, it could help us build a better understanding of how Mr Williamson came to be fatally injured.

“There are a number of ways you can get in touch – you can contact us directly or pass details anonymously to Crimestoppers.” Please call police on 101 quoting incident number 375 of 5 October.