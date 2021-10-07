Barrow BREAKING CUMBRIA

A man who pretended to be a police officer and attempted to arrest a woman has been jailed

A man who pretended to be a police officer and attempted to arrest a woman has been jailed.
Gary Shepherd was wearing a lanyard with the word “police” emblazoned on it when he spoke to the woman in a car park in Barrow on Tuesday evening.
He said he was arresting her for drug dealing, but she challenged him with the help of a passer-by.
At Barrow Magistrates’ Court Shepherd, 44, admitted impersonating a police officer and was jailed for 22 weeks.
Cumbria Police said he approached the woman in Greengate car park at about 6.30pm but she did not believe he was a genuine police officer.
Shepherd fled the scene but was arrested later on Tuesday.