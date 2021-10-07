A Barnsley police officer has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and corruption

The arrest, on September 13, follows an internal report to our Professional Standards Department regarding concerns that the officer was having an inappropriate relationship with a female victim of crime.

The Police Constable, who was working in a response team, has been bailed until 20 October and is currently suspended from duties.

Superintendent Delphine Waring, Head of Professional Standards, said: “We understand how concerning a report like this must be to our communities, particularly in light of recent national events and the need for forces across the country to be doing much more to transform toxic cultures and tackle abuse of women.