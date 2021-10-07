A Barnsley police officer has been arrested on suspicion of misconduct in a public office and corruption
Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a 16-year-old boy in Thornton Heath have arrested two men in connection with the murder investigation
The first, a 19-year-old man, was arrested at an address in Croydon on Monday, 12 July on suspicion of murder. The second, a 22-year-old man was arrested at...
An Island Taxi driver or a berk in a silver merc experienced that sinking feeling yesterday (Wednesday May 2nd) after he left his pride and joy on the side of...
A rider has sadly died following a fatal collision The fatality was involved in a collision with a van on the busy M4 motorway near West Drayton on Thursday...
Detectives from Northamptonshire Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit are re-appealing for information in a bid to identify a man who died in a road traffic collision on the M1
The collision happened on November 29, 2019, when a man trying to cross the northbound carriageway at junction 18 was struck by several vehicles. He sadly...
Low Life Scum attack and Trash Poppy Wreaths in Southampton
Police have confirmed that they are investigating a criminal damage to poppy wreaths around the Cenotaph in Watts Park, Southampton, It happened at about 3...
UPDATED PICS/VIDEOArmed shakedown in Gillingham
A road in Gillingham was put under armed Police lock down in the early hours of this morning in Kent Resident where told to get back into their property as...
Can you help find 16-year-old Paris Robertson?
She has been missing since 11pm on 6 January. She is believed to be in the Croydon area. If seen, please call 101 quoting 21MIS000743
Residents outside of 100-metre exclusion zone can return home as of 6pm this evening
Residents who were evacuated from their homes in Exeter while the detonation of a World War Two bomb took place, can return home. Those who live within the 100...
A 16-year-old boy who raped a woman in an “horrendous attack” at a Sheffield park has been sentenced to seven years
The teenager, who had denied the charge, was one of a gang who lured their 21-year-old victim to High Hazels Park on November 23, police said. A second boy...
Police need to speak to Michael White, 24, in connection with a number of allegations, including assault, harassment, and threatening behaviour
He is also wanted by the courts for failing to comply with supervision requirements. He has links to #Harlow, #Chelmsford, #Dunmow and Bishop’s Stortford...
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found fatally injured in Sutton
A murder investigation has been launched after a woman was found fatally injured in Sutton. A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on suspicion of murder late on...
Man stabbed to death in Mitcham in Early Hours
A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Mitcham. Police were called at 3.20am on Sunday, 20 May, to reports of a stabbing...
Two arrests were made and drugs were seized by police in Ramsgate.
Officers on patrol in Canterbury Road West were made aware of suspected criminal activity taking place nearby which led them to stop a vehicle. Following a...
500lb Bomb Blown up off the Isle of Wight
An unexploded piece of ordnance located during an ongoing dredging operation to prepare for new Royal Navy aircraft carriers in Portsmouth Harbour has been...
Coronavirus cases are rising rapidly across the country. To reduce the spread of the virus England has entered a national lockdown. Restrictions will be put into law later this week
What you can and cannot do during lockdown? Detailed guidelines are available here at the gov.uk website. You must not leave, or be outside of your home...
Two Arrested Following Drugs Raid in Basingstoke
Officers have arrested and charged a man following an operation to disrupt the supply of Class A drugs in Basingstoke. Akeem Durowoju, 21, of no fixed abode...
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Morden
Man taken to hospital after being stabbed multiple times in Morden Police were called to Malling Gardens in Morden at 7.37pm on Wednesday following a report of...
Hampshire police officers from the Basingstoke High Harm Team executed a warrant at an address on Gainsborough Road and searched the property locating a large number of cannabis plants
A 20-year-old man, from Basingstoke, was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis plants. He has been released on bail and our enquiries are ongoing...
Street Robbery Gang With Knife Target Man in Gosport
Police are appealing for witnesses following an attempted robbery in Gosport. A 30-year-old man was walking along a footpath between Harris Road Road and...
Scumbag steals pensioner’s purse
Officers investigating the theft of a purse in Newport, Isle of Wight, are appealing for help identifying this man. Police want to speak with him after a purse...
A Portsmouth man has been sentenced to 20 months in prison after he stalked and harassed his ex-partner over a period of ten months
Billy Griffiths, 28, of Ship Leopard Street, pleaded guilty to stalking from September 2019 to November 2020 He pleaded not guilty to controlling or coercive...
A heroic 86-year-old father has died while trying to rescue his disabled daughter from Bude Canal in north Cornwall
Lawrence Casey went into the body of water after his daughter Jessica, believed to be in her 20s, lost control of her mobility scooter. Members of the...
M55 Motorway remains closed after Motorcyclist dies in collision
Police were called at around 9:05pm last night (Sunday, September 6th) to the report of a collision on the M55, approximately one mile before junction 3 on...
Family and Police Concerned for Missing Hampshire Man
Police are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of a 47-year old man from Tadley in North Hampshire. Patience Maswaya, 47, (known as Pat) from...