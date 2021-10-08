A teenager accused of killing a father looked up “consequences of accidentally killing someone” online, a court heard

James Gibbons, 34, was stabbed four times outside his home in Laindon, Essex, on 2 May.

Chelmsford Crown Court heard he was attacked when confronting a group of youths after he gave food to a homeless man at a party celebrating his twin daughters’ birthday.

The 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder.

He said a youth heard the defendant say, in a phone call on loudspeaker to another youth: “I chinged him 25 times”.

“According to [the youth, the defendant] was laughing as he said it,” said Mr Taylor, adding the youth’s understanding was that “chinged” meant stabbed.

Prosecutor, Simon Taylor QC, told the court the teenager searched on the internet for “stabbing in Laindon” and “consequences of accidentally killing someone” in the early hours of 3 May.