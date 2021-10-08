Can you help us investigate a collision in Rudgwick, near Horsham, in which a motorcyclist sadly died?

Officers were called to the junction of the A281 Guildford Road and Hornshill Lane at 5.42pm on Wednesday (October 6) to reports of a red Ducati Streetfighter motorcycle having collided with a white Renault Traffic van.

The rider of the motorcycle, a 49-year old man from Horsham, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the van, a 23-year old man from Woking, was uninjured. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and has since been released under investigation.

Anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have relevant dash-cam footage, is asked to contact police via [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting Operation Corton.