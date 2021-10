Lee Cairns was reported missing on Friday 8 October 2021 and officers are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare. Lee is aged 45 and described as being around 5ft 8ins tall and of medium build. Lee was last known to have been in the Minster area of Sheppey, earlier today.

Anyone who may have seen him or who has any other information is asked to call 999, quoting reference 08-0221