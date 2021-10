A barbershop owner has described how he cut a man’s clothes off with his scissors to stop the bleeding after three men were shot on Friday evening.

Police were called at just before 7pm to reports of a shooting in Upton Lane, E7. Three men were found with gunshot injuries and taken to hospital. Police await an update on their conditions. No arrests at this early stage.



As a result of the incident, a section 60 has been authorised for the borough of #Newham. It applies until 3 pm on Saturday and gives officers increased stop and search powers to help prevent further violence.

Any witnesses please call 101 quoting CAD 6941/08Oct.