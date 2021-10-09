A large blaze has ripped through a 17th century hotel and wedding venue in Stokenchurch

The fire broke out at the Kings Hotel in Stokenchurch.

The multi million pound venue has only just recently undergone refurbishment.

The hotel is cordoned off with ten fire crews and two aerial appliances on site trying to contain the blaze.



Part of the roof has collapsed and flames can be seen travelling through the building, with blaze giving off thick plumes of smoke. A number of roads have been closed to assist in fire fighting activities.

Police are on the scene assisting fire crews and say everyone in the hotel has been accounted for and there are no reported injuries.

Fire bosses are urging the public to avoid the area and those in the immediate vicinity to keep windows and doors closed while the incident is being dealt with.”

The historic family-run hotel dates back to the 17century and is a popular wedding venue.

Sixty fire-fighters from Four counties remain at the blaze the fire has been broken down into four sectors .