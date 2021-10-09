Increased patrols are taking place after bricks are reported to have been thrown at motorists from bridges

On Sunday 3 October 2021, at around 5.40pm, officers received three reports of vehicles travelling on the M2, below the Sawpit Road bridge, having their windscreens and windows damaged. On this occasion, witnesses have not reported seeing anyone on the bridge.

At around 4.41pm on Wednesday 6 October, two further reports were received and on this occasion witnesses said they saw a man throwing bricks from Ruins Barn Road, Sittingbourne, into the path of lorries. One lorry driver’s window was smashed.

Enquiries to establish the full circumstances are ongoing and anyone with information, or dash cam footage that captures the offending, is asked to contact Kent Police.

Chief Inspector Joel Mitchell, Kent Police’s District Commander for Swale, said: ‘These reports are really concerning, and this type of behaviour is very reckless and has the potential to cause fatalities.

‘Not only can those responsible cause serious injuries to innocent people but they also risk obtaining a potential prison sentence.

‘Anyone with information about the incidents can call Kent Police on 01795 419119quoting reference 46/197053/21.’

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form atwww.crimestoppers-uk.org