Deceptive thieves and knife-point robbers were among those jailed for close to 30 years in September 2021, following investigations carried out by Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad

The team of detectives and uniformed officers, which has bases across Kent, also made 22 new arrests over the same period, and received authority to issue 41 new charges.

The 29 years and seven months in prison time-imposed means that, since February 2021, the team have locked up offenders for more than 268 years.

Positive results

Detective Chief Inspector Matt Talboys, who oversees the team, said: ‘Burglary has an incredibly emotive impact on victims of crime which is sadly evidenced in the cases we brought to a conclusion last month.

‘Thieves of this nature are often looking for items they can easily carry away and quickly sell on, including jewellery which may have been passed down for generations.

‘Our team however are making a real impact by providing victims with the best possible service and leaving no stone unturned to ensure criminals are held to account.

‘We have achieved some really positive results and have every intention of keeping the momentum going to make the county a difficult place for such offenders to operate.’

Jailed

Among those jailed in September is a distraction thief who admitted burgling five homes belonging to elderly people across Canterbury and Faversham, leading to cash and sentimental jewellery being taken. Items stolen include a ring belonging to a victim’s late husband, in addition to her engagement ring.

The offender also used deception to get into some of the victim’s homes, which included claiming to be a technician who had come over to fit a smoke alarm.

The Crime Squad were able to piece together the similarities of each offence and detained him following the pursuit of a Citroen in Hersden. He is now serving a prison sentencing totalling more than six years.

Also jailed were two prolific car thieves who stole nine vehicles from homes across Folkestone, Hythe, Lydd, Camber and Dymchurch.

Careful analysis of CCTV and phone data allowed the Crime Squad to identify the suspects, and one of them was detained in Folkestone after he was seen at the wheel of a stolen Skoda.

More than eight years’ in prison sentences were imposed on the two offenders, and a third man is currently awaiting sentence.

Also imprisoned were two knifepoint robbers who entered three separate homes in Sheerness and threatened the occupants with a weapon. Around £200 in cash, and a moped, was stolen over the course of the offending.

Forensic enquiries carried out by the Crime Squad led to both men being identified and they were sentenced to more than 10 years in prison between them.

New cases

Although these cases have concluded, the Crime Squad have also secured charged against numerous suspects for burglary and robbery offences.

Among them is a man who is accused of attempting to rob staff at an industrial unit in Rochester, and a man from Liverpool who is alleged to have been involved in burglaries across Deal.

Also charged are two men who are alleged to have assaulted an elderly woman during a burglary at a Swanscombe home, and a Norfolk man who is believed to be involved in a conspiracy to steal high-value cars in West Malling and Swanley.

They have all been remanded in custody ahead of future court dates.

Achieving justice

DCI Talboys added: ‘As these results show, when crimes do take place Kent Police has the resources and expertise to pursue offenders and achieve justice.

‘We will always follow every reasonable line of enquiry when an offence is reported, however it is beneficial for homeowners to remind themselves of steps they can take to deter thieves.

‘This includes ensuring all doors and windows to a property are secured when you leave it unoccupied, keeping valuable items out of obvious view and leaving devices like lights and radios on timer switches to give the perception you are home if you are away.