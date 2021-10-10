BREAKING KENT RAMSGATE

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire on Coleman Crescent in Ramsgate.

14 mins ago
1 Min Read
Kent Fire Rescue Exercise Malthouse

Four fire engines were sent to the incident, and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets, main jets, and water from a local hydrant to tackle the blaze. A high pressure fan was also used to clear smoke from the building. The fire is believed to have started within a rear conservatory, before spreading to the first floor of the domestic property. The exact cause of the blaze is unknown, but it is believed to have started accidentally.