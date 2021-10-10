Four fire engines were sent to the incident, and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets, main jets, and water from a local hydrant to tackle the blaze. A high pressure fan was also used to clear smoke from the building. The fire is believed to have started within a rear conservatory, before spreading to the first floor of the domestic property. The exact cause of the blaze is unknown, but it is believed to have started accidentally.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a house fire on Coleman Crescent in Ramsgate.
You may also like
The M275 southbound between the junctions with the M27 and the A3 has One lane closed following a collision a second lane will be closed to help and assist...
Sick Sex Pervert Sentenced To 26 Years
A man now living in Lancashire has been given a sentence totalling 26 years for a series of sexual offences against three young girls in West Sussex and...
A woman who died in a road traffic collision near Stafford has been named by officers as Alison Meadows
Alison, aged 52, of Oak Tree Close, Western Downs, died after being struck by a vehicle at the junction of Derrington Lane and the A518 Newport Road, on August...
Five sentenced over County Lines drug dealing into West Sussex
Five people involved in a ‘County Lines’ drug supply chain between London and Bognor Regis have been sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison. On...
Man used false name in Underage Sex Sting in Portsmouth
A Waterlooville man was detained by armed police outside Cosham rail station last night whilst attempting to meet a 13-year-old girl he had allegedly groomed...
Seventeen year old girl dies after 4×4 ploughed in tree
Kent Police is appealing for witnesses after a teenage girl died and three other people were seriously injured in a collision near Ashford. The incident...
London cabbies ferry veterans to Cenotaph
London’s brilliant black cab drivers waiting on Westminster Bridge to drive veterans, for free, to the Cenotaph. They do this every year, and this is one of...
Appeal following shooting of 16-year-old boy
Detectives investigating a shooting in south west London are appealing for witnesses or anyone with footage or information to come forward. Police were called...
Care providers will be given an extra £546 million to bolster infection control and help protect residents and staff throughout winter
Care providers in England will benefit from over half a billion pounds extra funding to reduce COVID-19 transmission and help protect residents and staff...
Police seal off Epsom park following serious incident
Police have cordoned off Nonsuch Park near #Epsom, because of an ‘incident’ near the Park Avenue East entrance. Surrey police say to avoid the...
Police Hunt White Van man after Hit and Run in Portsmouth
Police are appealing for help to trace a van driver who failed to stop following a collision with a cyclist in Portsmouth. Officers were called to Copnor Road...
Met Police dog handler rammed by silver BMW in east London an imitation firearm has also recovered
Two people have been arrested by officers from the Met Police in east London after a police car was rammed by a vehicle attempting to escape from Police...
Officers are appealing for information to help find an 18-year-old reported missing from the Bexleyheath area
Victor Makinde is described as black, approximately 6ft tall, of slim build with black hair braided at the top and cornrows on the end. He was last seen...
School Boy Stabbed by Two in Southampton
A child has been injured in a suspected knife incident at a Southampton school. Police were called to Oasis Academy Mayfield School shortly after 14:00...
Detectives investigating the death of a woman in east London have charged a man with murder
David Cheres, 19 of Ellen Street, Whitechapel appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 27 January. An investigation was launched after police...
Two Men arrested after Drugs Raid in Southampton
Two men have been arrested as part of a drugs warrant carried out at an address in Milton Road, Southampton, on Thursday, February 25. A quantity of drugs...
Police investigating an incident of outraging public decency on-board a service travelling between Portsmouth Harbour station and Vauxhall station have released a CCTV image in connection with the incident
At just after 7pm on Saturday 21 November 2020, a man sat nearby the victim in the train’s carriage. In view of the victim, the man began touching himself...
It’s believed the fire was caused accidentally after a fireplace was lit downstairs and spread to a bedroom above.
Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to reports of a fire in a bedroom at a house in Springfield Road, Gillingham. Two fire engines were sent to the scene...
Two Jailed for a total of 30 years for the manslaughter of Damien McLaughlin in Enfield.
Two men have been jailed at the Old Bailey today (Wednesday, 1 November) for a total of 30 years for the manslaughter of Damien McLaughlin in Enfield. Eduardo...
UPDATED:German sea mine caught in fishing boat net set to be detonated off the West coast of the Isle of Wight
A German sea mine discovered by a fishing vessel is set to be detonated off the Isle of Wight this afternoon (Saturday). The mine was picked up by a fishing...
Pokemon arrest after Folkestone shop Robbery
An arrest has been made in connection with a knifepoint robbery where cash and Pokemon cards were stolen from a Folkestone shop. It was reported that a robbery...
Hackney murder: further arrests made
Detectives investigating the fatal shooting of Patrick Anzy in Hackney have made a further two arrests. A 33-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of...
Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have dashcam footage following a fatal collision in Old Coulsdon.
Officers were called at approximately 7am on Friday 1stOctober 2021 to reports of a road traffic collision on Coulsdon Road, CR5. A car was travelling north on...
The family of Andrew Ballantyne, who tragically died following an incident in Micklefield Road on Saturday have released the following tribute to him
“Andrew was a whole-hearted person, who would help anyone who asked him to help them. “He was a man who was committed to his family, he was the heart of the...