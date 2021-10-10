A man who carried out a sustained attack on a woman which meant police and paramedics had to act quickly to potentially save her life has been jailed for nine and a half years

Graeme Thompson, 37, of Buchanan Road, Carlisle, will also serve an extended three and a half year licence period after his release.

Thompson stamped repeatedly on the victim’s head as she lay on the floor, causing injuries including fractures to an eye socket and jaw – and a bleed on the brain.

Rachel Gent, 37, of Carlisle, also assaulted the victim. The attack was carried out at a flat in Botchergate, Carlisle on August 20 2020.

It is believed the intervention of police and paramedics at the scene prevented the victim from dying.

Thompson admitted intentionally causing grievous bodily harm and was sentenced by a judge at Carlisle Crown Court today.

Gent admitted the lesser charge of causing actual bodily harm and received a 20 month custodial sentence in a hearing earlier this year.

The victim continues to suffer the ongoing effects of the assault to this day.

Detective Constable Richard Scoffham said “Thompson has shown himself to be a violent and dangerous individual.

“Had it not been for the prompt and effective actions of the police and paramedics responding to the scene on the day, it is likely the victim would have died.

“Thompson will now serve a significant sentence for his despicable actions.

“Unfortunately, the victim in this case will feel the impact of this assault for years to come.

“I hope that this sentence reassures the people of Cumbria that violent crime will not be tolerated.”