TV Star and Environmentalist Chris Packham’s home in Hampshire’s nature beauty spot within the New Forest has been targeted in a Arson attack

Packham was home alone over night on Thursday 7th into Friday 8th October morning.

Chris, 60, was home alone with his poodles asleep when at 12.30am he was awoken by an explosion. Upon getting up he realised flames were engulfing his garden electric gates at the entrance to his property.

A neighbour had already called 999 with firefighters from Hythe and Beaulieu stations arriving rapidly onto the property and tackling the blaze, Chris thanked the fire service and Hampshire Police’s response.

Two masked men were seen driving up to Chris Packham’s gate, exiting the Land Rover before setting it on fire, causing extensive damage to Chris’s property.

Chris Packham questions the motive into the attack which has caused thousands of pounds worth of damage and the hate crime and whether the relentless abuse is by people who do not agree with his position on wildlife rights.

Chris has had a frequent occurrence of dead animals including dead birds, foxes and badgers in 2019. Only last week Chris found another dead badger thrown in front of his house and Chris said its got to the point this is normal and he didn’t even tell his partner Charlotte or step daughter Megan. He was told this is not normal, it is far from normal to return home and find dead animals thrown in front of your property.

Hampshire police have launched an Arson probe and if anyone has any information that may assist officers into the Arson please call 101 quoting 44210403698.