An 81-Year-Old man has had his licence revoked by the DVLA after failing a roadside eyesight test carried out by police officers at the scene of a crash in Eastleigh

Officers from Hampshire Roads Policing unit attended a collision in Eastleigh and conducted a roadside eyesight test in which the man failed to read a number plate at the required 20 meters.

The DVLA rules are that you must wear glasses or contact lenses every time you drive if you need them to meet the ‘standards of vision for driving’.

You must tell DVLA if you’ve got any problem with your eyesight that affects both of your eyes, or the remaining eye if you only have one eye.

This doesn’t include being short or long sighted or colour blind. You also don’t need to say if you’ve had surgery to correct short sightedness and can meet the eyesight standards.

Hampshire Police said;

“We attended an RTC earlier today in Eastleigh. An 81 year old male who was one of the drivers involved failed a roadside eyesight test and his driving licence was revoked by the DVLA at the roadside immediately. Not nice to do but required to help keep roads safer”