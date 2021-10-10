M20 motorway in Kent London-bound closed after collision involving two HGV in thick fog

Officers from Kent Police and Highway England have closed the part of the M20 near Wrotham in Kent following a collision in the early hours of Sunday morning involving two HGV.

All four lanes of the M20 London-bound within the smart motorway section between junction three and junction two have been closed to traffic whilst a major recovery and clear-up operation takes place. The collision took place just after 4am in thick fog.

Drivers are able to access the M26 and this is being used as a diversion route whilst the recovery of the vehicles takes place. No one is thought to have been injured in the collision. Large amounts of debris also remain on the carriageway near to where the collision took place. Two large recovery trucks have been called to help in the clear-up operation.

Kent Polic have been approached for comment