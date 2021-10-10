Witnesses are sought to a collision in which four people died in Headcorn

Kent Police was called at 12.54am on Sunday 10 October 2021 following the collision in Lenham Road which involved a bronze Toyota Hi Lux.

Officers attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and four people aged 18, 19, 25 and 44 years old, who were inside the vehicle, were declared deceased at the scene.

A 15-year-old boy, who was also a passenger, was taken to a London hospital with life threatening injuries.

Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) is investigating the circumstances and officers are appealing for any witnesses to get in contact.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV, mobile phone or dash camera footage should call SCIU on 01622 798538 quoting reference SM/LB/114/21

Alternatively, email [email protected]