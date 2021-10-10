Police in Bedfordshire say one man has died along with other after following reports of an alight car in a field near Heath and Reach the investigation is very complex
You may also like
West Midlands Ambulance Service received several 999 calls
A man and a woman needed trauma care by ambulance staff after being involved in a collision with a vehicle in the City Centre in the early hours. West Midlands...
Met Police service to grow to more than 32,000 officers by the summer
The Metropolitan Police Service is intensifying its efforts to tackle violence on London’s streets. Violent crime remains the Met’s top priority and officers...
Fire crews from the London Fire brigade have been called a single vehicle road traffic collision on Westbury Avenue, Wood Green. Crews were called just after...
Be vigilant after spate of breaking
Officers from Hampshire Police are advising the public to be vigilant following burglaries in the north of the city. There were three incidents in the early...
Cumbria reporter charged with drugs and driving offences
A High-profile Cumbrian journalist for works for the North West Mail Amy Fenton has been charged with possession of the class A drug cocaine and driving while...
Emergency services called to North Finchley Hospitial after man is seen brandishing with a sword
Armed Police and other emergency services have been scrambled to the Finchley Memorial hospital following reports of a man being seen with a large sword...
Police hold M2 motorway traffic following concerns for welfare on the Medway Bridge near Rochester
Police and Highways England have closed a section of the busy M2 Motorway in Kent this evening following a Police led incident involving a distressed person...
Police name Murder victim found in Enfield Loft
Detectives investigating the murder of a man whose body was found at an address in Enfield have confirmed his identity. Acting on information received...
Celebrity fashion television icon Gok Wan, Is today in Bishopstoke
Shoppers in Tesco Express on Bishopstoke road were amazed and surprised to see Gok and his father shopping inside the store awaiting their car to be washed by...
Major incident as four remain trapped inside Collapsed Silo in Avonmouth after a large explosion
Emergency crews from across Bristol are at the site of a large explosion at a Bristol Waste Water in Avonmouth. Fire crews from Avon Fire and Rescue say that...
Hampshire fire and rescue Crews from Winchester, Eastleigh and Andover are dealing with approx 40 tonnes of straw alight in Sparsholt. A water carrier from...
A prominent Birmingham gang member is back behind bars after Police arrested him for flouting the terms of his prison release licence by appearing in a gang drill video
Jodecie Daley, from Erdington, thought he’d obscured his identity with a face covering when he appeared in the video uploaded to YouTube last month. He was...
Have you seen Michael?
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 76-year-old Michael Jerram, who has been reported missing from Exmouth. Michael was last seen in...
22 kilos of drugs seized from car in Maidstone
A man has been charged with drugs offences after police seized amphetamine and cocaine with an estimated street value of up to £220,000. Kent...
Traffic Chaos After Lorry Rear Ends Car on the A3 near Ripley
Traffic is at a standing following a collision between a car and a Heavy Goods Vehicle. [photoshelter-gallery g_id=”G0000fWQ4ajWPBf8″...
A man who died in a fatal road traffic collision in Andover has been named as we continue to appeal for witnesses.
The incident occurred just after 10am on Friday, 23 July on the B3400 from Andover to Hurstbourne Priors and involved a silver Vauxhall Vectra and a cyclist...
Detectives are appealing for information after a stabbing in Blackburn
Police were called to Walnut Street in the town at shortly before 4pm on Saturday to a report of an assault. A man in his 50s was taken to hospital with a...
Sleepy Kent Village of Aylesham thrown into Police lockdown after woman in found dead
Kent Police have launched a murder investigation after the woman was discovered on a footpath in the small Kent hamlet of Snowdown near Aylesham. ...
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who has gone #missing from #Borehamwood
Paul Bishop, aged 42, was last seen in the town yesterday (Sunday 16 May). He is described as being white, 6ft 4ins tall, of thin build, with short brown...
HGV Rollover see M3 Motorway closed near Winchester until 7am on Sunday
The M3 westbound at junction 11 is likely to remain closed until at least 7am on Sunday morning following an earlier incident involving an heavy goods vehicle...
Police and Coastguard teams called to Ventnor
Emergency services have been called to ongoing incident at Ventnor seafront this morning (Thursday). Shortly before 9am Police were seen to arrive at La...
Group Rescued from Speedboat for a third time are a ‘catastrophe waiting to happen’
A group of Five tracksuit- clad lads have been rescued for a third time in three weeks after setting sail from Broadmarsh slipway this evening, they have...
Man jailed for manslaughter following a serious assault in Bournemouth
A man has been jailed for six years following a serious assault in Bournemouth where a man sadly died. Carl Stuart Woolley, 33 and of no fixed abode, was...
A murder investigation has been launched after a fatal stabbing in north London
Police were called to Preston Road, shortly after 11.30pm on Thursday, 18 February by the London Ambulance Service to a report of a 16-year-old boy with stab...