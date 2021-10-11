First Pictures of the four men killed in Headcorn horror crash as Relatives paid tribute saying a big hole has been left in their lives

All four men died at the scene of a collision that officers from Kent Police spent over 12 hours investigating. A 15-year-old boy remains in a critical condition at a London hospital with swelling on the brain.

The men have all been named locally as Johnny Cash, 44, ‘Smiler’ Cash, 25, Johnboy Cash, 19, and Jacko Cosgrove, 18 who lived less than 200 yards from the crash scene.

Jacko, the youngest, had been a member of Tenterden Amateur Boxing Club and had recently learned his wife was expecting.

Johnboy Cash leaves behind a Six-week-old baby daughter.

A bunch of white roses were laid at the crash scene by Johnboy’s Wife Grace who had been married to him for just over two years. She said she was still trying to take in what had happened. I have to try and stay strong for my little girl she said. I am still trying to work out what has happened.

Those killed in nearby Martin’s Gardens had been on their way to watch the heavyweight clash between Tyson ‘Gypsy King’ Fury and Deontay Wilder when the crash happened just before 1am a close relative revealed they had been caught out by the fog. They were all on their way back to watch to boxing with their wives.

The Son of Jonny Cash who lost an uncle and a father lay flowers at the base of the tree.

The mangled wreckage of the bronze Toyota Hi-Lux lost control in Lenham Road just outside Headcorn in the early hours of Sunday. It was taken away on a loader just after 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

She wrote: “To my Baby. I love you so much and your baby Bridie loves you, too.”

One family member visiting the scene of the crash said: “They were all lovely men. It is so sad. It is a shame so many lives have been lost in one time.

“It has affected wives, kids, brothers and cousins. So many have been hurt at once. They are never going to get over this.”

Another woman who said she was one of the aunties said: “They were lovely working-class people who were well-liked who worked very hard we are all gutted I keep thinking that it is a bad dream and I am going to wake up.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has CCTV, mobile phone or dash camera footage should call SCIU on 01622 798538 quoting reference SM/LB/114/21. Alternatively, email [email protected]kent.police.uk