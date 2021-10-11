You may also like
Three men who were caught ‘cooking up’ crack cocaine and found to be in possession of large amounts of Class A drugs during a police raid have been sentenced to over 15 years in prison
Worral Yee, 68, Junior Neita, 36, and Jerone Blake, 31, were found in the kitchen of Yee’s property on Margate Drive on the 16 March 2020. PC Gareth Webb...
Family Continue to Search for Missing Waterlooville Man Anthony Bessey
Thank you to those kind enough to give up their free time to look for Antony(Ant). Unfortunately, he is still missing and therefore our search must continue...
Police seize Three bikes in Anti social crack down
Officers have issued summons and seized vehicles since a campaign to tackle motorcycle related nuisance was launched in Havant six months ago Operation Herd is...
Robin Hill show off New multimillion Attraction
Aptly called ‘Nesting’, the scheme which comprises of 13 natural treehouses, 11 timber lodges and 40 glamping tents (for seasonal use) has been created at the...
Fire crews have been called to tackle a fire at Goodmayes mental health hospital in Ilford
A number of fire crews have been called to Goodmayes Hospital on Barley Lane in Ilford. Crews were scrambled to tackle a fire that has broken out on...
Manhunt for Lithuania national who fled after woman found in a suitcase
Detectives investigating the death of a woman who was found in a suitcase in west London believe a man they wish to speak to may have fled to Europe. The body...
A man has been charged with murder following an incident in Greenford
Shanil Patel – 31 of Drew Gardens, Greenford was charged on Friday, 27 November with the murder of 62-year-old Hansa Patel. He will appear in custody...
Three burglary suspects have been detained after a police pursuit in Maidstone
At around 12.30am on Friday 11 May Kent Police officers, who were on patrol in the county town, became suspicious of a vehicle that was being driven in Wat...
A man who attacked a shop assistant at sandwich kiosk at York station has been jailed
A man who attacked a shop assistant at sandwich kiosk at York station has been jailed for 20 months, following a British Transport Police investigation...
£20K Bronze statues stolen from Canterbury
Bronze statues worth over £20,000 have been stolen from a garden in Canterbury. The theft was reported to have happened overnight on 11 and 12 February 2019...
Following a police appeal a man has been arrested in connection with a series of indecent exposure incidents in Tower Hamlets
A 19-year-old man from Tower Hamlets was arrested on Monday, 4 October 2021 and remains in custody at a north London police station. The offences relate...
Armed Robbery at Co-op London Road in Portsmouth
Police have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a robbery in Portsmouth. Shortly after 9.30pm on Saturday, February...
Faringdon Five Year Old was stabbed to Death
A Faringdon five year boy found dead at a house was stabbed in the chest, a post-mortem examination has revealed Police launched a murder investigation after...
A former Cambridge University student who was found with a document on how to prepare explosive devices has been jailed
Oliver Bel, of Cherry Tree Close, Wilmslow, was jailed on Friday 21 May 2021 at Manchester Crown Court for two years after being found guilty of possession of...
Surrey Shopkeeper tried to overcharge Pensioner
The owner of this shop was trying to sell to an old lady cheap paracetamol for £5.00 a packet and £7 for a small hand sanitizer…. And we are meant to...
Aquariums Tunnel of Love
Elated Ky Ingram took the plunge and enlisted the help of an underwater snorkeller to help him propose to his girlfriend at Portsmouth’s Blue Reef...
Have you found the Cat killed by Hampshire Police …?
Late evening on Saturday 8th April, 8 month old Mr Darcy was involved in a road traffic accident on Wych Lane, Bridgemary Gosport he was hit by a car. The...
No night shelter on the Isle of Wight and nowhere for the homeless to go
A night shelter for homeless people that has been operated in Newport has closed despite temperatures on some night below Zero. From...
Almost £2 million and 800 weapons seized in knife crackdown making Kent that little bit safer
Almost £2 million and 800 weapons seized in knife crackdown Cash totalling almost £2 million and around 800 weapons have been seized as part of an ongoing...
Two men have been arrested after an incident on Swinderby Gardens, Grimsby, where two men took to a roof in an attempt to run away from the police
The males were arrested for affray, criminal damage, assault on police and causing a public nuisance. Various road closures were put in place during...
Detectives are continuing to appeal for information as they name the man who was fatally stabbed in Ilford
Detectives are continuing to appeal for information as they name the man who was fatally stabbed in Ilford. Police were called to Telegraph Mews, Seven Kings...
The M2 westbound between J5 and J4 has been closed near Sittingbourne due to heavy flooding across all lanes of the carriageway
. Emergency services including Kent Police are in attendance. Highways England has resources deployed to assist. Road users are advised to expect...
Terror suspect detained at Gatwick Airport
Officers at Gatwick Airport arrested a 40-year-old woman at Gatwick airport on Thursday (July 4). The woman, a Swedish national, was stopped by police officers...
Officers are investigating a report of a dog bite in Derby city centre, which left a woman requiring 32 stitches
At around 1.30pm on Sunday 8 August the woman was sat on a bench in the Morledge when a man approached with his dog and sat down. The woman asked if she could...