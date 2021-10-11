 
Juan Vega Uriostegui was last seen in the Solefields Road area at around 10.20am on Sunday 10 October.
The 16-year-old is described as being five feet and five inches tall, of slim build and with shoulder-length, wavy black hair which is sometimes worn in a ponytail.
When he was last seen, Juan was wearing blue jeans and a blue hooded top with a white emblem on the front. He was also carrying a brown shoulder bag.
Inspector Vicki Withnall said: ‘It is possible Juan may have travelled to London and we are asking anybody who saw him or knows where he might be to contact us immediately.’
Anybody with information is urged to contact us on 999 quoting reference number 10-1330.