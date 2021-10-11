Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit have issued an appeal for dashcam footage following a collision on the M25.

The incident happened shortly before 1am on Monday 11 October 2021 on the M25 slip road to the A21. It is reported a black BMW X5 left the carriageway and the two male occupants were both seriously injured and taken to a London hospital for treatment.

If anyone has dashcam footage of the incident or the BMW prior to the collision, or has any information that may help police, please contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 01622 798538 quoting reference MM/RF/115/21.