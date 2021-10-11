Police are appealing for information after four people died in a road traffic collision in Bedfordshire

Police were called at around 3.40am on Sunday morning to reports of a serious single-vehicle traffic collision near the Flying Fox roundabout on the A5.

Emergency services attended the scene following reports of a car on fire in a field near Heath and Reach.

Police and firefighters have been working hard at the scene since to recover those who died in the collision, along with the vehicle, as part of their investigation.

This highly complex work has taken place throughout Sunday, today and will continue tomorrow (Tuesday).

Acting Sergeant David Burstow, from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “We are doing our work in a dignified and meticulous manner in order to establish what happened in this tragic, awful incident.

“We believe there were four people in the car who sadly died in the collision. Specially trained officers are speaking to their families and are offering them support, while forensic identification is still to take place.

“While we believe no other vehicles were involved, our investigations are ongoing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“At this point we are keen to reiterate the requests of the families involved not to speculate on social media, but I would appreciate any information from witnesses or anyone else who may be able to assist us with our enquiries.

“We would be particularly interested to hear from anyone with dashcam or CCTV footage which could help with our enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact us via the online reporting centre or call 101, quoting Operation Loddon.

This includes an option to submit any dashcam footage online.