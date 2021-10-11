A cultivation in #Ramsgate containing more than 200 plants has been uncovered by our officers

Shortly before midnight on Thursday 7 October 2021, officers were called to the property in Thanet Road following reports of people behaving suspiciously in the area.
On arrival police found a trail of cannabis leaves outside, leading to the property.
Following a search at the address, patrols seized the cannabis plants found in various rooms across three floors, as well as cultivation equipment.
No arrests were made and enquiries into the incident are ongoing.
