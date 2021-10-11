Police officers investigating a report of a robbery, and the fraudulent use of a bank card, in Gillingham, have released images of two men they would like to identify

The victim of the case, who is in his 50s, is reported to have been punched while he used an ATM in Railway Street at around 12.45am on Wednesday 15 September 2021. His bank card and a quantity of cash were subsequently taken.

The suspect for the robbery is described as being black and around 5ft 7ins tall. He was dressed in a black hoodie and wearing blue jeans. Officers have worked with the victim to produce a computer-generated image of his face.

Following the offence, a bank card was used in a series of transactions at shops in the same town. Following a review of camera footage, it is believed the man in the CCTV stills will be able to assist with enquiries into the use of the bank card.

Anyone who recognises either of the men is asked to call us on 01634 792209 quoting 46/176800/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.