Swanley Sex attacker jailed after carrying out a serious sexual assault on a woman

More than two years’ imprisonment has been imposed on a man who committed a serious sexual assault on a woman.

Paul Gregory admitted that he had no reason to believe the victim consented to his unwanted advance, which took place during a private social gathering in early 2020.

The 25-year-old, of Wisteria Gardens, Swanley, was immediately challenged by several people at the scene and has since been convicted of one count of sexual assault.

He was sentenced at Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 1 October 2021 to two years and three months’ imprisonment.

Detective Constable Jonathan Summers, Kent Police’s investigating officer for the case, said: ‘Gregory committed an appalling and exceptionally degrading offence on the victim of the case.

‘His behaviour falls far short of what any reasonable person could consider acceptable and demonstrates an astounding lack of decency and respect.

‘This offence has had a profound impact on the victim and I sincerely hope that she can gain a sense of assurance from this result.

‘When we receive reports of this nature, we will always seek to take the most robust and proportionate course of action available to us. No woman should tolerate being abused in this way and I would encourage anyone affected by a similar offence to report it to us so we can support them and pursue justice.’