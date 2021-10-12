Man and woman arrested in connection with Gillingham brothel

Support is being offered to two women believed to have been sexually exploited at a suspected brothel in Gillingham.

Kent Police officers executed a warrant at a property in the Duncan Road area of the town in the early hours of Friday 8 October 2021, where they located the two women and took steps to safeguard their welfare.

Another search was carried out simultaneously at a property in Sydenham, south-east London, where a 44-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of keeping a brothel.

Both have since been released from custody pending further enquiries.

Inspector Simon Fullagar of the Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate said: ‘Sexual exploitation is a form of modern slavery that destroys lives, which is why tackling those responsible and safeguarding victims is a priority for Kent Police.

‘A brothel can open anywhere at any time and be operated by criminals who think nothing of putting some of the most vulnerable members of our community at risk of serious harm.

‘If you suspect you may be living near a brothel, please report it to us by visiting www.kent.police.uk/report or by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.’