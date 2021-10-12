LFB USAR Team called to suspected gas explosion in Southall as one man is taken to hospitial

Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to reports of a fire and an explosion that has taken place on North Road in #Southall.

Fire crews and a HART team and Paramedics from the London ambulance service were called just after 10am on Tuesday morning.

Teams of specialists from the LFB USAR “Urban Search and Rescue have also been called to the incident following reports of a person/persons being reported and unaccounted for.

The cause of the explosion is under investigation. A number of surrounding roads have been closed as a result of the incident.

A spokesman for the LFB said: Six fire engines and around 40 firefighters have been called to a fire and explosion at a house on North Road in Southall.

There has been significant structural damage to the end of the terrace house and a fire on the first floor. One man has been treated at the scene by London Ambulance Service crews.

Station Commander Matt Williams, who is at the scene, said: “Crews are tackling a fire on the first floor using an aerial ladder.

“There are some local road closures in place so we would advise motorists to avoid the area where possible.

“North Road at the junctions of High Street, Kinglsey Avenue and Shruberry Road has been closed.

“Firefighters are likely to be on scene for some time and there a number of schools and colleges in the area which may impact traffic later on this afternoon.”

The Brigade was called at 9.48am. Fire crews from Southall, Ealing, Hillingdon, Hayes, Northolt and Heston fire stations are at the scene.

The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.