An 18-year-old man was found to have suffered stab wounds to his torso and was taken to hospital after the attack in Southampton

Police are investigating an incident after a man was seriously assaulted on a wooded path leading from Monks Way to Octavia Road in Southampton on Monday 11 October.

The incident happened at 5.10pm.

An 18-year-old man was found to have suffered stab wounds to his torso and was taken to hospital.

His injuries are serious but not considered life-threatening.

Officers remain at the scene today (October 12) to carry out enquiries in the area.

No one has been arrested at this time however police are following up all lines of enquiries available.

Police understand that this incident is concerning to the local community and they are carrying out a number of enquiries to ascertain the exact circumstances of what happened and who was involved.

Police are really keen to hear from anyone who witnessed this incident who has not yet made contact with them.

Police are also really keen to hear from anyone who was driving in the local area last night at around 5pm who may have dashcam in their vehicle.

Officers from the Southampton North Neighbourhood Team will be carrying out patrols in the area today so please do approach them if you have any questions, concerns, or information that can assist the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote 44210408824.