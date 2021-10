Firefighters were called at around 1.40pm on Monday after smoke was seen billowing from underground garages at Estela Road, Buckland.

A passer-by heard a loud explosion followed by plumes of smoke billowing from the underground garages.

Fire crews from Cosham, Portchester and Southsea all attended who extinguished the fire in the garage.

A full investigation into the cause of the blaze is now underway by Fire investigators and Police.