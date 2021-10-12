Murder investigation launched after woman is found dead wit stab wounds

An investigation has been launched after the suspicious death of a woman in Alton.

Police were called at 1.52pm on 10 October to an address in Aldersey Fields, Alton after the body of a 47-year-old woman was discovered.

Following a post mortem yesterday, 11 October, it was found that the woman died after receiving a fatal stab wound.

This is now being treated as a murder investigation.

A 46-year-old man and a 51-year-old man, both from Alton, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They both remain in custody at this time.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers. Formal identification has yet to take place.

Detective Inspector Lee McClellan said: “We are in the early stages of this investigation and urge anyone with information to contact us.

“Were you in the area at the time and did you see anyone acting suspiciously?

“If you can help in any way, please call police on 101 quoting 44210407119 – or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“There will be an ongoing police presence in the area – we thank local residents for their patience.”