Murder investigation launched sees man in his 60s has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the sudden death of a woman in Yarmouth

Police moved in to make the arrest yesterday evening (Monday), which comes following the death of the local woman last month.

Emergency services were called to an address on the High Street on 22nd September following reports that a woman had been taken seriously ill. She was conveyed to St Mary’s Hospital in Newport where she later died.

The death wasn’t initially treated as suspicious, but enquiries have raised red flags and a murder investigation has now been launched as a result.

Searches of a property have been taking place as Police work to establish the exact circumstances of the death.

Hampshire Constabulary has confirmed that the man, who remains in custody for questioning, was known to the woman.

Anyone with information can call Police on 101 quoting Operation Caelum – 44210380671.