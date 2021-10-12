Medway man jailed following county line drug deal

A county line dealer from Medway has been jailed after police responded to a report of a drug deal in progress.

Reece Modeste, 25, of Dunlin Drive, St Mary’s Island appeared before Maidstone Crown Court on Tuesday, 5 October 2021 where he admitted possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply.

Police were called to the Great Lines park, Chatham on Thursday 10 June 2021 following a report of a drug deal in progress. Officers from Kent Police’s County Lines and Gangs Team responded and found Modeste sitting with another man. The officers searched him and found him to be in possession of 20 wraps of crack cocaine and heroin. They then reviewed his phone which contained messages relating to drug dealing.

After admitting the offences he was jailed for two years and nine months.

Investigating officer Robert Parker of the County Lines and Gangs Team said: ‘We are committed to eradicating county lines dealing in Kent. We will relentlessly pursue those who deal in the death and misery of class A drugs and exploit some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.’