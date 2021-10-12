Fire crews called to rescue woman after flat fall in Ramsgate

A dramatic rescue has taken place with a pensioner being lowered down from a Ramsgate flat in a rope stretcher with a suspect broken foot following a fall.

Paramedics from the South East Coast ambulance were called to an address on Bellvue Road in Ramsgate just after 1pm on Tuesday after a pensioner called 999 for help after falling and damaging her foot.

Unable to move the woman needed to be removed from the property on a stretcher for treatment at hospital.

The narrow staircase prevented the ambulance paramedics from successfully executing this needing them to render assistant from Kent fire and rescue.

Two Fire engines and specialist technical rescue firefighters were called just after 1pm on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters had to use breaking in equipment to gain access to the flat above.

A rope rescue system was set up by the technical rescue team and the injured lady was lowered down on a pulley system to the ground before being transported away to the hospital for treament.