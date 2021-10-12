Maidstone school thrown into Police lockdown following reports on an intruder in the woods

Staff called the Police and informed the Parent of the incident that took place at the Langley Park School on Tuesday afternoon. Police remain outside the school gates and are said to be making enquiries locally.

A spokesman for Kent Police said:” Officer were called at around 2.50pm on Tuesday 12 October 2021 regarding concerns for a man in Edmett Way, Maidstone. Patrols attended and searched the area but the man had left prior to their arrival. No offences have been identified and enquiries are continuing into the circumstances.”