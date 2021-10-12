A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating alleged fraud in Ashford

On Wednesday 8 September 2021, it was reported that a bank card that had been lost by its owner earlier in the day had subsequently been used at a shop in Beaver Road.

Officers are investigating and have released an image of a man who may be able to assist their enquiries.

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/171011/21.

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available at crimestoppers-uk.org