A CCTV image has been released by officers investigating alleged fraud in Ashford

3 hours ago
On Wednesday 8 September 2021, it was reported that a bank card that had been lost by its owner earlier in the day had subsequently been used at a shop in Beaver Road.

 

Officers are investigating and have released an image of a man who may be able to assist their enquiries.

 

Anyone with information should call Kent Police on 01843 222289, quoting reference 46/171011/21.

 

You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form available at crimestoppers-uk.org

 