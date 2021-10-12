The family of Lee Turner have said he will be “dearly missed” after it was confirmed today that he was the victim of the fatal stabbing in Gorse Hill, Swindon, on Sunday

Formal identification took place this morning by the family.

Lee, 33, from Park North, was tragically killed at approximately 2.15pm on Sunday 10th October 2021 after suffering a single stab wound to the chest.

His family said: “Lee will be dearly missed. We would like to thank everyone for their kind messages and support, which have brought us comfort during this sad time.”

A scene remains at the field, known locally as The Venney, in Gorse Hill, while our enquiries and forensic work remains ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this stage but significant steps have been made as part of the investigation.

Detective Chief Inspector Phil Walker said: “We will continue to provide the support and care needed for Lee’s family at this terrible time and we ask that their privacy is respected.

“I would like to thank those who were first on the scene, both members of the public and emergency service workers, who did everything they could to save Lee’s life on Sunday afternoon.

“I hope the family can take some comfort in the fact that we are working tirelessly to bring the people responsible to justice and our investigation is continuing at a pace.

“We have had a good response from the public to our witness appeal and would like to further extend it to anyone who may have been driving along Pinehurst Road between 2.10pm and 2.30pm who has dash cam footage from their vehicle to please contact us immediately on 101.”

Anyone with information that could assist officers with their investigation is asked to call us on 101 and quote crime reference number 54210098889. Alternatively, information can be left anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.