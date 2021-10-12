Investigators are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed in New Ash Green

The incident happened on Monday 11 October 2021 in a park near Meadow Lane. At around 6pm, it is reported the 18-year-old victim was sitting on a bench when he was assaulted by a person he did not know.

He suffered an injury consistent with a stab wound and was taken to a local hospital for medical attention.

The suspect is described as being a young man aged between 16 and 18, of slim build and wearing a grey tracksuit. Two teenage boys of similar age and build were also present, one of whom was wearing a khaki camouflage jacket.

Detective Sergeant Scott Winteridge of Maidstone CID said: ‘We are investigating the incident and have completed a forensic examination at the scene, along with enquiries in the local area.

‘I am appealing for any witnesses to contact us and would like to hear from drivers with dashcam and residents with CCTV from the area of Meadow Lane, who may have footage that could assist the investigation.’

Anyone with information is urged to call Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/201551/21. You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or complete the online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org