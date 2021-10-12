Sixty Firefighters called to Tower block ablaze in Battersea as flames shoot into the sky

Ten fire engines and around 60 firefighters are dealing with a flat fire on the 20th floor of a block of flats on Westridge Road in #Battersea.

Fire crews were scrambled to the High rise just after 8pm on Tuesday evening.

It is understood that there are persons reported and unaccounted for.

LAS has sent a HART team and officers from the Met Police have put in road closures.

People are being asked to avoid the area due to the amount of smoke and emergency services vehicle movements.

More to follow