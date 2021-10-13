Mother and child taken to hospitial after Battersea candle tower block blaze

Firefighters have quickly dealt with a fire at a block of flats on Westbridge Road in Battersea this evening. It is understood that the blaze may have been caused by an unattended candle

A flat on the 20th floor was destroyed by the blaze after the candle caught curtains alight and spread. Five people left the affected flat before the fire service arrived.

A woman and a child were taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews. A further 50 people left the building before the Brigade arrived.

Station Commander Peter Johnson, who was at the scene, said: “Crews were faced with a lot of smoke issuing from the top of a block of flats on arrival.

“There was also lots of visible flame which prompted a high number of calls to our Control Officers.

“Firefighters worked quickly to bring the fire under control.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers took 18 calls to the blaze.

The Brigade was called at 8.02pm and the fire was under control by 8.53pm Ten fire engines and around 70 firefighters from Battersea, Fulham, Wandsworth, North Kensington and surrounding fire stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.