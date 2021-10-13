BREAKING KENT MARGATE

Kent Fire and Rescue Service responded to a fire in a flat in Athelstan Road, Margate

Two fire engines attended and crews wearing breathing apparatus used hose reel jets and water from a hydrant to tackle the fire in the kitchen. KFRS’ volunteer response team also attended to provide support to the occupants. There were no reported injuries and the cause of the fire is not yet known.