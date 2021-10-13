Three men have been charged after a pensioner was reported to have been held down while her house was burgled

The incident happened at around 12.20pm on Friday 17 September 2021 at a property in Manor Road, Swanscombe. It is reported that the victim, aged in her 70s, was followed inside her home after two of the suspects knocked on her door. One of the men is said to have held the woman down while the other searched her property.

Following the incident, a handbag was found to be missing which contained cash and other items including a bank card.

Amos Beaney, 30, of Bow Road, Wateringbury and William Dennard, 54, of Darenth Wood Road, Dartford have since been arrested and charged with burglary with violence. They appeared before Sevenoaks Magistrates’ Court on Friday 1 October 2021, where they were remanded in custody. They will next appear before Maidstone Crown Court on Friday 29 October.

Amos Vincent, 38, of Teal Avenue, St Mary Cray, was also charged with the same offence. He was also remanded after appearing before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 12 October. His next hearing is at Maidstone Crown Court on 28 October.