Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a report a child was assaulted by a motorist in Chatham

The incident happened on Thursday 16 September 2021 on the roundabout at the junction of Walderslade Road and Princes Avenue.

At around 8.05am, a 13-year-old boy was crossing the road with several friends when it is alleged a passing car struck the child’s ankle.

The vehicle stopped and it is reported the man who was driving got out of the car and verbally abused the child, before flicking a lit cigarette at him. The victim was unharmed by the collision but suffered a burn on his hand from the cigarette.

Investigating officer, PC Scott Bittlestone, said: ‘While we do not have a description of the driver, it is believed he was in a small vehicle that continued towards Wayfield following the incident.

‘We have been completing enquiries to trace the motorist, including the examination of CCTV footage in the area, and would be keen to speak to any witnesses who were at this busy roundabout and have not yet spoken to the police.’

Officers are also appealing for drivers with dashcam who were in the area, to check for footage that may assist the investigation.

Anybody with information is urged to call 01634 792209, quoting reference 46/178180/21.